Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near Marshill Roundabout in Alloa on 22 October

A 51-year-old woman has died a week after a two-car crash in Clackmannanshire.

Pauline Easton, from Alloa, had been in a critical condition in hospital since the smash near the town's Marshill Roundabout on 22 October. Police said she died on Tuesday.

Ms Easton was driving her Fiat Punto northwards on Mar Place when it collided with a Renault Megane.

The driver of the Renault, a man aged 51, was uninjured.

Sgt David Ross, from Forth Valley's road policing unit, said: "I would like send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pauline at this difficult time.

"Our inquiries into the collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us."