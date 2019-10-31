Image copyright Dundee University Image caption Prof Andrew Atherton took up his role at Dundee University earlier this year.

Dundee University's new principal has been suspended after a row over alleged non-payment of rent at the institution.

Prof Andrew Atherton was removed from his role on 13 September pending an investigation.

Dundee University said the investigation, which has yet to be completed, is being carried out independently.

Prof Atherton, who was formerly at Lancaster University, took up the £298,000 role at the start of the year.

The Courier has reported that the row allegedly revolved around the professor's stay at University House on the city's Perth Road.

A university spokesperson said: "As is our policy in any disciplinary case, it would not be appropriate for the university to comment further while the process is ongoing."

BBC Scotland has attempted to contact Prof Atherton for comment.