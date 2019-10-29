Image copyright Google Image caption Loganair will continue to operate the service from Dundee Airport

Flights between Dundee and London have been secured into 2020 following a new deal over the route.

Loganair will continue to operate the route between Dundee City Airport and London Stansted.

The UK and Scottish governments and Dundee City Council have agreed a public service obligation contract.

The service will run 11 flights every week, with the size of the planes on the route increasing from 33 to 48 seats.

Paul Maynard, UK aviation minister, said the government was committed to strengthening "the vital ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK".

Michael Matheson, Scottish government cabinet secretary for transport, said it would improve connectivity for Dundee and the surrounding area.