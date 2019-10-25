Thieves steal furniture from Forth Valley cancer charity
- 25 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thieves have stolen garden furniture from a cancer care centre in Falkirk.
Police were alerted to reports of the theft at Maggie's Forth Valley, in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, at about 10:05 on Friday.
The facility in Larbert opened in 2017 and provides support and respite for cancer patients and their families in the area.
The charity has appealed for information. A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.