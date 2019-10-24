Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman in a flat in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Officers said the man entered the property in Balunie Crescent between 10:00 and 11:30 on Saturday 19 October before assaulting the woman.

The suspect wore a black tammy-style hat, a black scarf, black tracksuit, and spoke with a local accent.

Police said they were carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries in the area.

Det Insp Marc Lorente said it had been a "particularly distressing incident" for the woman involved.

He said: "I would urge anyone who has been aware of any men fitting this description acting suspiciously around the area and who have not come forward to do so."