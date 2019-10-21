Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The man was airlifted to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital following the incident

A 51-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being injured in an industrial accident in Perth.

The incident happened inside a shop in the city's Main Street at about 09:00 on 11 October.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Police Scotland said it was investigating the incident with Perth and Kinross Council's health and safety department.