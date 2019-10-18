ScotRail services through Leuchars were suspended after a train struck a cow on the line near the Fife town.

The rail operator said the cow had caused damage to the train, leaving it unable to continue its journey.

A replacement shuttle bus service will be calling at all stations between Dundee and Kirkcaldy from about 11:00.

ScotRrail said it had also arranged for Stagecoach to accept valid rail tickets and smartcards on services between Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

The southbound line reopened shortly after 10:30.