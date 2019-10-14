Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing is taking place at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester

An NHS paediatrician is facing a misconduct hearing accused of worrying parents into getting private health care for their children.

Dr Mina Chowdhury is alleged to have provided false patient information.

He allegedly created "an unwarranted sense of concern" and suggested private medical care to three families.

He was managing director of a private healthcare firm at the time, and it is alleged his actions were "financially motivated and dishonest."

Dr Chowdhury, who practices in Stirling, is also accused of failing to arrange referral for NHS investigation and/or treatment.

The misconduct is alleged to have taken place between March and August 2017.

Dr Chowdhury has admitted that he was managing director and a shareholder of Meras Global Ltd and Meras Healthcare Ltd during this period.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service misconduct hearing is due to run in Manchester until 1 November.

Dr Chowdhury could not be reached when contacted for comment by BBC Scotland.