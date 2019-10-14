Youths spat at and threatened pet shop staff in Dundee
- 14 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are hunting a gang of youths who spat at and threatened staff in a Dundee pet shop.
Officers were called following reports of a disturbance within Pets at Home at the Kingsway East Retail Park at about 18:35 on 10 October.
One witness posted on Facebook that staff members had to lock the shop doors to keep the youths out at one point.
Police said there was no trace of the youths following a search of the area.
They said advice and assistance was given to staff at the store following the incident.