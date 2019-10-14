Image copyright Google Image caption Staff had to lock the shop's front doors at one point

Police are hunting a gang of youths who spat at and threatened staff in a Dundee pet shop.

Officers were called following reports of a disturbance within Pets at Home at the Kingsway East Retail Park at about 18:35 on 10 October.

One witness posted on Facebook that staff members had to lock the shop doors to keep the youths out at one point.

Police said there was no trace of the youths following a search of the area.

They said advice and assistance was given to staff at the store following the incident.