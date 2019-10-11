Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Fiona McDonald's body was discovered at her home in Carmuirs Avenue in Cameon last November

A man has admitted murdering a woman at her home near Falkirk.

William Finlay, 57, killed Fiona McDonald at the 44-year-old's home in Camelon on 6 November last year.

Ms McDonald, 44, was stabbed multiple times on the body, head and neck.

Finlay, who lived on the same street as Ms McDonald, was due to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow but changed his plea to guilty. Sentencing is expected to take place later this month.

'Harrowing ordeal'

Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald, who led the investigation for Police Scotland, said: "William Finlay perpetrated a vicious and fatal attack on Fiona in her own home.

"I want to commend members of the local community for their quick actions in contacting emergency services, and for their co-operation with our enquiries, during what I'm sure must have been a harrowing ordeal.

"Although nothing can undo Finlay's heinous actions, our thoughts are with Fiona's family at this time and I hope they finally feel some sense of justice."