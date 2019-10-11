Two dolphins rescued at Angus beach
- 11 October 2019
Two dolphins have been rescued after getting into difficulty at a beach in Angus.
One of the animals, a female common dolphin, was spotted stranded at Monifieth at about 08:00 on Thursday.
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Carnoustie and Arbroath, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and RNLI Broughty Ferry were involved in its rescue.
A juvenile dolphin was then spotted at the beach and was also helped to the safety of deeper water.