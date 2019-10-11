Two dolphins rescued at Angus beach

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption The dolphins were rescued on Thursday morning

Two dolphins have been rescued after getting into difficulty at a beach in Angus.

One of the animals, a female common dolphin, was spotted stranded at Monifieth at about 08:00 on Thursday.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Carnoustie and Arbroath, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and RNLI Broughty Ferry were involved in its rescue.

A juvenile dolphin was then spotted at the beach and was also helped to the safety of deeper water.