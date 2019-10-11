Man injured in industrial accident in Perth
- 11 October 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in an industrial accident in Perth.
An air ambulance and police have been at the scene of the accident.
Police Scotland said the incident was reported to have happened inside a building in the city's Main Street before 09:00 on Friday.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed."