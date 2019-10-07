Image copyright Henry Anderson Image caption The fire damaged a number of buildings at the equestrian centre

An inquiry has been launched into a fire at a Perthshire equestrian centre that took two days to extinguish.

The blaze broke out at Netherton Farm, near Abernethy, at about 11:30 on Friday.

Horses at the centre were moved to a nearby field while firefighters tackled the blaze, which affected a number of buildings on the farm.

The cause of the fire remains unexplained and police and the fire service have begun a joint inquiry.

The centre posted a message on its Facebook page on Friday thanking well-wishers for their concern.

It said: "The fire is now under control thanks to the amazing fire fighters. Main thing is that all horses and people are safe."