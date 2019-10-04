Image copyright Google Image caption The assault is alleged to have happened near Millie's Cookies

A 37-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault on a three-year-old child at a shopping centre in Dundee.

The child was not hurt in the incident, which happened near Millie's Cookies in the Overgate centre at about 13.15 on Friday 27 September.

Police said a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.