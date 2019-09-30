Bonnybridge man died in one-vehicle crash

Image caption Charles Neilson died after the car he was driving hit a wall

An elderly man from Bonnybridge died when the car he was driving hit a wall on Friday.

Charles Neilson, 86, was the only person in the Suzuki Baleno when it left the A872 road south of the Whins of Milton area.

The crash took place at about 17:15 close to the junction with Pirnhall Road East.

Police said their inquiries into the collision continued and that they would like to speak to anyone who saw it.