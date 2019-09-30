Image copyright Google Image caption The car park at Maisondieu Lane West in Brechin is one of those where coin-operated meters will be involved

Angus Council has brought back coin-operated parking meters after drivers said they would use car parks more often if they could pay with cash.

It said cashless payment options were not for all drivers.

Three quarters of drivers favoured the introduction of the machines, and two thirds said they would park there more often if they were available.

Councillor Mark Salmond said going cashless was "not yet part of everyone's daily routine".

Mr Salmond said that it was right to expand the payment options for drivers unable or unwilling to use the cashless option, even if it meant additional expense.

He said: "It has always been our intention to make paying to park in Angus easy and affordable - a system that works for everyone who lives and works in Angus and the many people who visit our towns and villages.

"Digital transactions and contactless payments are increasingly a part of everyday life, but we accept it is not yet part of everyone's daily routine.

"That is why we have listened and added to the range of payment options for parking in Angus by installing coin-operated meters."

The council had no parking charges at its car pars for years, but when it reintroduced charges to supplement its roads budget it brought it cashless machines.

The price will remain the same as it is for drivers utilising the cashless option - a charge of £1 an hour up to a maximum of £4.

The meters are being installed at 14 of the 33 car parks in Angus from Monday, including:

Arbroath - Ladybridge St; Millgate - North Grimsby; West Abbey Street; Shore.

Brechin - Church Street; Maisondieu Lane West.

Carnoustie - High Street, Links Avenue.

Forfar - Myre; East Greens.

Kirriemuir - Bellies Brae; Reform Street.

Montrose - Baltic Street; Murray Lane.

The council said it had taken account of cost, location, and the impact on tourism when deciding where to install the meters.