Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was hit by a car between Menstrie and Alva

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Clackmannanshire.

The collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra happened on the eastbound A91 between the villages of Menstrie and Alva at about 22:15 on Saturday.

Police said emergency services were called but the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until Sunday morning for investigation work.

Sgt David Marr, from the road policing unit at Stirling, said: "Inquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving on the A91 road between Alva and Menstrie last night to get in touch with us at Stirling if they saw anyone walking on this road prior to this collision.

"I am also appealing to any drivers who may have been on this road around the given time to check any dash-cam footage they might have which may help us in our inquiries."