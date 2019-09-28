Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the Pirnhall Road East junction at about 17:15 on Friday

An 86-year-old man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a wall near Stirling.

The crash happened on the A872 Stirling to Dennyloanhead Road, at the junction with Pirnhall Road East, at about 17:15 on Friday.

The man was the only person in the Suzuki Baleno car at the time. He was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Hospital, but died later that evening.

The stretch of road was closed for nearly six hours.

Sgt David Marr, from road policing at Stirling, said "Inquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to get in touch with us.

"I am also asking for anyone who may have seen the white Suzuki Baleno car in the Dunipace or Pirnhall areas, or who may have captured footage the vehicle on their dash-cam prior to, or at the time of the collision, to get in touch."