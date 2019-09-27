Image caption Iain Chisholm's motorbike was involved in a collision with a car

Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash on the A85 near Crianlarich.

Iain Chisholm, 58, of Dumbarton Road in Glasgow, died after his triumph motorbike collided with a BMW on 20 September.

He is survived by his partner, a son and a daughter.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and have renewed their appeal for information, as well as dashcam video.

In a statement from Mr Chisholm's family, released through police, they described him as the "beloved lifelong partner of Jacqueline Dickson and adored father of Calum and Lucy".

Insp Andrew Thomson said officers were providing support to Mr Chisholm's family and appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in contact.

He added: "If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have any information, including dashcam footage, which could assist in our inquiry please get in touch."