A 33-year-old man has been cleared of raping a woman in an alley in Dundee city centre.

Marian Lupu had denied assaulting and raping the woman on 21 May last year in St Paul's Court in the Seagate area of the city.

A jury returned a majority not proven verdict following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Lupu, from Dundee, had lodged a special defence of consent ahead of the trial.