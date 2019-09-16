Three children have been left distressed after a teenager made threatening comments towards them as they played in Perth.

A boy and girl, both aged nine, and a 13-year-old were playing in woods near the city's crematorium at the time of the incident.

The male suspect made off after threatening the children, who called the police.

The incident took place at about 18:00 on Friday.

The suspect was described as white, in his late teens, with pale skin and dark circles under his eyes.

He had a long-fringe hairstyle, with purple highlights, and wore a black hooded top.

PC Neil Aitkenhead said: "While none of the children were injured during this incident, they were left understandably distressed.

"We are keen to trace the suspect as soon as possible and anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police immediately."