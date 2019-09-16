Firefighters tackle massive farm blaze in Perthshire
- 16 September 2019
Firefighters are continuing to deal with a major blaze at an agricultural shed in Perthshire, which broke out on Sunday night.
The shed near Blackford, containing 1,500 bales of hay, 300 tonnes of grain and farm equipment, was well alight when emergency services arrived.
Firefighters were alerted shortly before 20:00 and used portable pumps to divert water from a river.
Seven fire appliances attended the incident.
@courier_dundee @STVNews Barn on fire outside Blackford tonight at the Panholes, next to railway line. #blackford #fire #blackfordfire #barnfire #panholes pic.twitter.com/e5MnBEaYNY— Suzanne Allan (@suzi_anne) September 15, 2019
