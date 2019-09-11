Image caption The office block is yards from the new V&A Museum of Design

Dundee City Council's leader is "absolutely confident" that a controversial development beside the V&A Museum will be fully occupied.

John Alexander said he hoped to make an announcement on tenants for the £15.5m office block by the end of the year.

Critics say it blocks views of the V&A Museum, with Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde calling it "a monstrosity."

However, V&A Dundee architect Kengo Kuma said surrounding developments were an "appropriate backdrop".

The building, which includes five floors of office space and is currently vacant, was completed in May.

Image caption John Alexander said large commercial contracts and discussions "take time"

The offices are advertised by property agent Ryden as providing "inspirational space."

Mr Alexander told BBC Scotland that a statement regarding details of full occupancy of the building would be made soon.

He said: "We are in the very late throes of a conversation and I hope to be able to make an announcement at some point over the coming months about that site and about the wider waterfront development."

Mr Alexander said large commercial contracts and discussions "take time", but he was "absolute confident" the building would be fully occupied.

He said: "I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I wasn't working hard in the background along with all the officials in Dundee City Council to make sure we're generating those jobs and bringing that investment."

Dundee's V&A Museum of Design celebrates its first anniversary on Sunday.