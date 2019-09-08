Man, 97, dies after being hit by car in Crieff
- 8 September 2019
A 97-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Crieff.
The pensioner was on Galvelmore Street when he was struck by a red Nissan Note car at about 09:40 on Saturday.
He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene but died later in hospital. The car driver was not injured.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Galvelmore Street and may have witnessed the accident or seen either the man or car beforehand.