Image caption Richard Selley and his wife Elaine travelled to Switzerland earlier this week

A former teacher from Scotland who campaigned for the legalisation of euthanasia has died at a Swiss clinic.

Richard Selley, 65, was suffering from motor neurone disease (MND). He had campaigned for a change in the law in a blog and a book on the issue.

He had travelled from his home at Glenalmond near Perth to the clinic in Zurich earlier this week.

"Knowing that I will die very soon is a surreal experience, but it is my choice," he said.

Mr Selley's wife Elaine wrote online: "I am writing this post from my hotel room in Zurich. Richard died very peacefully at lunchtime today. His brother Peter and I were at his side.

"At Dignitas, in a clinically clean room, well appointed but devoid of any personal touches, we could feel all the love that has been shared with us over the years.

"The end was dignified and calm, exactly as Richard wanted. He had taken control of his own destiny."

Mr Selley, who had to talk-type to communicate, had spoken about being a "prisoner" in his own body and he has been campaigning for a change in the law.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Selley spoke to the BBC about his decision to end his life

In July he wrote an open letter to MSPs calling for reform.

He said in a video recorded before his journey to Switzerland: "Having to be able to fly means that I am choosing to die earlier than I would prefer.

"If an assisted death was possible in Scotland, I would be able to die at a time of my choosing, at home."

He added: "I hope that members of the Scottish parliament support an assisted dying bill in the future.

"I think the momentum for a change in the law is growing."

The campaign group Dignity in Dying published a report this week recommending that assisted dying is legalised in Scotland "to give terminally ill, mentally competent adults a further option of escaping or avoiding a period of unbearable suffering at the end of lives".

It claimed that, even with high levels of palliative care, hundreds of patients still had no relief from pain at the end of life.

Director of Dignity in Dying Scotland Ally Thomson, said: "The report really exposes the truth of how some people are dying in Scotland just now, and shows that 11 Scots a week can expect a bad death.

"These people are, in effect, collateral damage of a law which prohibits assisted dying and what they really need, for when palliative care stops working, is the option of an assisted death."

Previous attempts to introduce new legislation have failed to get through the Scottish Parliament.

However, opponents of euthanasia argue that changing the law risks exposing people to abuse, coercion and exploitation.

Dr Stuart Weir, national director at Christian charity CARE for Scotland, said: "We believe this report muddies the waters by suggesting palliative care and assisted suicide are two sides of the same coin.

"The truth is that legalising assisted suicide goes right against the ethos of palliative care and in fact would undermine it."

He said there was a debate to be had about the provision of palliative care across Scotland, but that was "a separate conversation to whether we should legalise something as dangerous as assisted suicide, with all the consequences of doing so".