Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption Scott Innes was found guilty by a jury at Stirling Sheriff Court

A man who left a premature baby permanently brain-damaged after attacking her has been jailed for three years.

Scott Innes, 30, was looking after the 11-week-old baby while her mother went to the bingo in Bo'ness.

Innes was found guilty by a jury in July of assaulting the child to her severe injury and permanent impairment and inflicting blunt-force trauma.

The trial was told that the baby's speech was "irreparably damaged."

Fractured ribs

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that although there was no direct evidence of how Innes, the only person with the child on the evening of the incident, had inflicted her injuries, the medical evidence was "overwhelmingly clear" that they were not accidental.

The trial heard he had phoned the child's mother to say the baby had "fallen off the sofa" onto a laminate floor.

He then sent a photo showing bruising on her forehead which had started to spread down her face.

The child was later found to have subdural bruising on the brain and a sub-conjunctival haematoma to one eye.

She also had three fractured ribs and skull injuries.

Doctors said the rib injuries must have been caused by "significant force, such as squeezing" and the eye haematoma was also by force, perhaps by shaking.

'Serious consequences'

Prosecutor Samantha Brown said: "People can do things that are evil without warning.

"The tragic inescapable truth is that Scott Innes deliberately inflicted these injuries on this baby."

Sheriff William Gilchrist said that one of the difficulties he faced in sentencing was that the "precise mechanism" by which the child received her injuries remained unclear.

He said: "On the other hand the degree of harm is not in doubt.

"Based on the evidence, I have to believe this was an aberration on your part, born out of frustration, or whatever, but it had very serious consequences in respect of a young baby in your care."