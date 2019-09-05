Fake fundraising account set up in dead PC's name

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption PC Buggins died while carrying out routine duties in Angus

Police have warned that a fake fundraising account was set up in the name of a police officer who died on duty on Tuesday.

PC Roy Buggins, 51, died while carrying out routine duties in Montrose.

A police statement said the online appeal, on GoGetFunding.com, claimed to be raising funds to help pay for the officer's funeral.

The account was not set up by PC Buggins' family or anyone connected to him.

'Further upset and distress'

The appeal now appears to have been removed from the webpage and social media but officers are investigating the circumstances behind it.

"Needless to say, this has caused further upset and distress to the Buggins family at an already difficult time," the statement said.

"Should this false funding appeal reappear, we would ask everyone not to donate or contribute, and share this message to prevent others from doing so."

PC Buggins had almost 29 years' service in the police and was described as a "highly-valued and well-respected member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team".

He was said to have been looking forward to his retirement.