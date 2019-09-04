Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Shannon Soutter admitted the charge at the High Court in Glasgow

A woman has admitted attacks on a six-month-old girl in Arbroath that left the child badly brain-damaged.

Shannon Soutter, 23, of Blairgowrie, targeted the baby between February and April 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the child's long-term prognosis was "poor" and that she may have permanent blindness.

Soutter admitted assaulting the girl to her severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

The court heard the child also sustained fractures to her skull, ribs, and ankle.

The girl was taken to hospital with her father, while Soutter went there with a woman in a car and was described as "acting normally."

'Bumped her head'

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC told the court: "She then discussed she had a hairdressing appointment on the Monday (two days later).

"She was annoyed that she might miss the appointment."

Ms Edwards said the brain injury was described as "devastating" by medics.

Soutter initially claimed she had been "rocking" the child and that she "may" have bumped her head off a table.

The court was told some of the injuries had resulted from "shaking" the child.

The rib fractures had been caused by "gripping" the child.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Soutter was released on bail.