Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption PC Buggins was described as a "highly-valued" officer

A 51-year-old police officer who died while on duty in Angus has been named as PC Roy Buggins.

PC Buggins died while undertaking routine duties in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon.

PC Buggins had 29 years' service and was described as a "highly-valued and well-respected member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team".

The Scottish Police Federation described news of the officer's death as "devastating".

Tayside Divisional Commander Ch Supt Andrew Todd said: "The sympathies of everyone at Police Scotland are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

PC Buggins' death will be marked along with fellow officers at the annual Scottish police memorial service.