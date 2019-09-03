A 24-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A90 in Angus.

The incident happened at about 09:15 on the Dundee to Aberdeen road, north of the Careston junction.

Officers said the driver of the lorry was uninjured and no other people were involved in the collision.

Police have not released the man's identity, but a Police Scotland spokesman said his next of kin have been informed.

One northbound lane of the dual carriageway was closed for more than five hours following the incident.