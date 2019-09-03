Kane Morris death: Father who killed 10-year-old son jailed for 16 years
A man who killed his 10-year-old son at a house in Coupar Angus has been jailed for 16 years.
Andrew Morris, 38, stabbed himself and jumped from the roof of a house after killing Kane Morris.
Kane's body was found at the house in Union Street, in the Perth and Kinross town, last November.
Morris had previously admitted culpable homicide, and a further charge of attempting to murder an eight-year-old girl.
Morris was originally charged with murdering his son, who was a pupil at Coupar Angus Primary School.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC previously accepted a reduced plea to culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility.
A family statement issued after Kane's death said he was a popular young boy who was "full of energy and deeply loved by all".