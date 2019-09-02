Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamie East's body was discovered a week after the fire in the retail park

A man whose body was discovered in a burned-out Perth superstore has been named as Jamie East from the city.

The 33-year-old's body was found a week after the B&M store in St Catherine's Retail Park was destroyed in the blaze.

Police confirmed on Friday that they believed a body remained in the store and they knew the man's identity.

It is understood that police are not looking to trace anyone in connection with the fire, which was being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that Mr East's family were being provided with appropriate support.

Firefighters called to the superstore at St Catherine's Retail Park on 24 August discovered a "large, well-developed fire".

Animals from the neighbouring Pets at Home were evacuated, but none of the creatures was injured.

The roof of the B&M store collapsed as a result of the blaze, which also damaged an empty adjoining unit.