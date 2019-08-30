Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The roof of the superstore collapsed during the blaze

Police are to search a Perth superstore for human remains after it was gutted in a suspicious fire .

The roof of the B&M store at St Catherine's Retail Park collapsed after fire broke out on Saturday morning.

The Evening Telegraph newspaper said police have confirmed that there is a possibility a body remains in the store.

The building is still currently inaccessible due to the extent of the fire damage.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that a search for human remains was a line of inquiry.

Officers confirmed on Monday that the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Animals from the neighbouring Pets at Home were also evacuated, but none of the creatures was injured.