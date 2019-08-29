Man charged in connection with Alloa armed robbery
- 29 August 2019
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a shop in Alloa.
The incident happened at the Orlandi ice cream shop in Sunnyside Court at about 11:30 on Monday.
A female member of staff was allegedly threatened with a weapon before money was taken from the till.
Police Scotland said the man would appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Friday and thanked the public for assisting inquiries.