Tay Bridge Disaster play marks Dundee Rep at 80

Image caption The Dundee Rep Ensemble production also marks the company's 20th anniversary

A specially-commissioned play commemorating the Tay Bridge disaster has launched Dundee Rep Theatre's 80th anniversary season.

Tay Bridge tells semi-fictional stories of some of the estimated 60 people who died when the bridge collapsed in 1879.

The play was written by Glasgow-born playwright Peter Arnott.

The production also marks the 20th anniversary of Dundee Rep's permanent acting ensemble, the only company of its kind in Scotland.

The first Tay Rail Bridge collapsed during a violent storm three days after Christmas in 1879, plunging a train into the river and killing everyone on board.

Actress Emily Winter said the new production was a "very emotional piece".

She said: "There are moments in the play where it's like a sucker punch to the stomach.

"The stories of the people Peter has weaved together are a flight of imagination on his part, but the skeletons and the bones of that are when the actual event happened."

Image caption Emily Winter, left, and Irene MacDougall are two of the ensemble's longest-serving actors

Winter said the cast recognised the responsibility of performing the piece before a Dundee audience.

She said: "It's these people's relatives who will have died in the tragedy, so you have to be very aware of that.

"I hope that we have done that and are telling it with respect."

The production also features period costumes created by the theatre's designer Emily James.

Image caption Director Andrew Panton said he hopes the production will "speak to" the people of Dundee

Director Andrew Panton said the anniversary season needed to "come from and speak to the people of Dundee" but to have "the scope to travel further."

He said: "It has been one of the most joyous processes to deal with a subject that has tragedy at its heart, but we're not keying in to the disaster element of it.

"We're looking at the lives of the people who may have been in the carriage that night through some facts that we pieced together."

He said there had also been "a lot of summising" over where they may have been going, their ambitions, and their futures "if they had not met their end that night."

Image caption The theatre moved to its current Tay Square home in 1982

The Dundee Rep Ensemble was formed with 14 actors as a "three-year experiment" in 1999.

It has created more than 100 shows and now features five full-time actors and three graduate actors.

Irene MacDougall, who joined in 2002, said: "At the time it was only for three years and it seemed like coming out of the freelance world felt like forever.

"If you are out of the freelance world, you lose your contacts, and here I am 20 years later. I thought it was a fantastic idea.

"What wins out in the end is the whole thing about acting is to be on stage, to keep practicing your craft.

"You don't always get that opportunity on a regular basis and that's certainly what convinced me."