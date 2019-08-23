Renewed appeal after man seriously injured in Brechin hit-and-run
- 23 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 34-year-old man remains in hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Brechin on Sunday morning.
The man was seriously injured after being struck by a silver Renault Clio in City Road near the junction with Damacre Road at about 02:25.
Police said they were following "positive lines of inquiry" and are reviewing local CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident.