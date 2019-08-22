Image copyright Chris Quilietti Image caption Police were alerted to the incident at about 08:50

Falkirk Grahamston Railway Station has been cordoned off following reports of a man being seen with a knife.

Police were called to the station at 08:50, with officers stationed at entrance points.

Specialist officers have been speaking to the man in an attempt to resolve the incident.

Scotrail said services between Edinburgh to Glasgow via Cumbernauld and Edinburgh to Dunblane are currently affected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50 following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.

"Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely."