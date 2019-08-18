Man seriously hurt following hit-and-run in Brechin
- 18 August 2019
A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Brechin.
The man was hit by a silver Renault Clio on City Road, near the junction with Damacre Road, at about 02:15.
Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage from anyone who saw the collision, or saw the vehicle in Brechin.
City Road was closed to allow officers to carry out an investigation.