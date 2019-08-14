Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The honeybee hive was infected with American Foulbrood

A honeybee hive in Perth and Kinross will be destroyed after it was infected with a disease that kills off larvae.

The colony in Pitlochry was found with an outbreak of American Foulbrood (AFB) on Monday.

AFB is also highly contagious and difficult to eradicate. There is no permitted treatment for the disease in the UK.

Scotland's chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said there are no risk to public health.

She continued: "The confirmation that AFB has been found in a colony of honeybees in Pitlochry is disappointing and a timely reminder that beekeepers should remain vigilant for signs of the disease at all times.

"As per EU law, the infected hives will now be destroyed. The movement of bees and related equipment into or out of the affected apiary is also now prohibited.

"I would reiterate that while this is disappointing, there are no risks to public health from AFB and no implications for the quality and safety of Scottish honey."