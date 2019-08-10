Sir Ian McKellen leads first Pride Parade in Perth
Sir Ian McKellan has led the first ever Pride Parade in Perth.
The Lord of the Rings star joined hundreds of people creating a wave of colour through the streets of the city.
Sir Ian, a veteran equal rights activist and LGBT+ campaigner, gave a speech before the main Pride festival kicked off.
It is being staged at Horsecross Plaza, which has been transformed into the Pride Village with music and dance performances.
Organisers said the main event would also see drag performance queen Voss take to the stage "with big hair and big dreams".
There will also be a Guinness world record attempt for the world's largest Gaylidh (Ceilidh).
This year is the second instalment of Perthshire Pride, having hosted its inaugural event in 2018.
The celebrations mark the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots - the event that sparked the LGBT+ rights movement worldwide.