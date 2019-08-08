Perth Highland Games cancelled over safety concerns

Perth Highland Games, which were set to take place this weekend, have been cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

The organisers said that because of the recent spell of bad weather, the site at Scone Palace was waterlogged.

A spokesman said: "There are genuine safety concerns for foot racers and cyclists, and indeed, all who attend."

Hundreds of tickets have been sold for the event but everyone would be refunded in full, organisers said.

They added: "The decision was not taken lightly, but the ground is absolutely waterlogged and the forecast is not showing any let up. Our sincere apologies to you all. We're gutted too."

A post on the event's website said the decision to cancel had been taken by its committee, Scone Palace, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and traffic managers.

The cancellation has cost the organisers about £7,000, however, they said they also had to take into account the fact that the Games committee was financially responsible for reinstating the land to its original condition.