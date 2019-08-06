Tayside and Central Scotland

Driver seriously injured in A9 car and lorry crash near Dunkeld

  • 6 August 2019
A9 at Dunkeld Image copyright Google
Image caption The car and lorry collided at the A9's junction with the A923

A car driver has been seriously injured after being involved in a crash with a lorry on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.

The collision, involving a silver Nissan Note car and a white Iveco recovery lorry, took place at about 14:45 on Monday at the junction with the A923, near Dunkeld.

The lorry driver and a passenger both received treatment for injuries which were not thought to be serious.

The road was closed for a short time while police investigated.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

