Weather warnings as heavy rain causes landslides

Image caption One of the landslides took place near Royal Cottage

Fresh warnings of thunderstorms have been issued after heavy rain cased landslides and travel disruption.

A dozen people were evacuated after landslides on the banks of Loch Katrine, in the Trossachs, led to road closures and power cuts.

Rail services have also been disrupted after part of the track was washed away by severe flooding between Crianlarich and Tyndrum.

Met Office yellow warnings cover Grampian and the Highlands on Monday.

There are further warnings of thunderstorms across most of Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Experts are assessing the damage north of Crianlarich

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency had 16 flood alerts in place on Monday morning.

Police said they had been alerted to a landslip near Loch Katrine at 06:00 after heavy rain.

A spokesman said efforts were continuing to restore electricity and phone lines after the road was closed near Glengyle House.

"There are no reports of any casualties and 12 people who were in the area at the time of the incident have now been evacuated," he added.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Image caption Landslides have taken place near Loch Katrine

A second landslide has been reported on the south side of the loch, near the Royal Cottage. There were no reports of any casualties.

Meanwhile, Network Rail engineers are examining the extent of damage to the track between Crianlarich and Tyndrum.

The line has been closed north of Crianlarich, with a replacement bus service running between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban.

The latest Met Office yellow warnings of thunderstorms say there could be disruption in Grampian, the Highlands and the Western Isles from 13:00 to 22:00 on Monday.

Further yellow warnings are in place for most of the country between 11:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday and 11:00 to 22:00 on Wednesday.