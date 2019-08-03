Malaysian pipe band to visit Highland Perthshire

Image copyright James Rattray Image caption The Sridasmesh Sikh Pipe Band first visited Perthshire three years ago

A pipe band from Malaysia is to visit the Highland Perthshire Sikh Heritage Trail.

The Sridasmesh Sikh Pipe Band - in Scotland for the world pipe band championships - will be in Kenmore on Tuesday.

The heritage trail includes Kenmore because of its connections with Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last Sikh ruler of the Punjab.

After being deposed, he lived in exile in Perthshire from 1855 to 1863.

The visit is being hosted by James Rattray, the chairman of the Clan Rattray Society.

He said: "I was contacted by the pipe band as they believed the first Sikh pipe band was the XLV Rattray's Sikhs, set up by my great grandfather in 1856.

"Because of our family connections with the Sikhs over 150 years, I was also involved in setting up the Scottish Sikh Heritage Trail."

Pipe Major of the Sridasmesh Sikh Pipe Band Harvinder Singh said they had been keen to return to Scotland after taking part in the world pipe band championships three years ago.

"One of the highlights of our trip was going on the Sikh Heritage Tour in Highland Perthshire," he said.

"It is so important, particularly for the younger pipe members, to know their Sikh history and this is a great opportunity."