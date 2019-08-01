Image copyright DC Thomson

Tributes have been paid to Alastair "Breeks" Brodie, owner of long-running Dundee record shop Groucho's, who has died at the age of 65.

The store has been namechecked as a favourite by musicians including the former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who was a regular customer.

Mr Brodie co-founded the shop in 1976, before taking sole ownership.

Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross and DF Concerts boss Geoff Ellis were among those to post tributes on social media.

Image copyright Groucho's Image caption Mr Brodie outside the shop on its opening day in August 1976

Mr Brodie was described as "a beautiful human being" by Ross.

Ellis said his influence "went far beyond the city".

He said Mr Brodie was "a passionate enthusiastic music lover, the definition of honesty and reliability, and always a source of good info.

"Thank you for everything you did for me in my early years in Scotland and always being such a friendly and welcoming man."

Image copyright Groucho's Image caption Singer Emeli Sande visited the shop while filming in Dundee

Although he had suffered ill-health in recent years, Mr Brodie recently welcomed singer Emeli Sande during her visit to the shop while she was in Dundee filming for BBC Scotland.

Mr Brodie's family said in a statement: "There are generations of Dundonians, fans and musicians who have enjoyed a real musical retail experience in one of Dundee's best-loved shops thanks to the genuine love of music with which Breeks filled the shop."