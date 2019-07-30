A 12-year-old boy has died in hospital, two days after being pulled out of a river in Perthshire.

The boy got into difficulties in the River Tay at Stanley, north of Perth, on Sunday afternoon.

The Coastguard helicopter was called out at about 13:40 and took him to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police said he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time."