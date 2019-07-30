Ward 2 at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has been closed to new patients due to several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

NHS Tayside said the move was a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

A spokeswoman said all appropriate infection control measures had been put in place.

People who may be feeling unwell have been asked not to visit friends and family members who are in hospital.

The spokeswoman added: "We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms."