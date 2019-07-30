Image copyright Google Image caption A witness told police the woman was attacked near the Old Mill Complex in Dundee

Police are trying to trace a woman who was punched in the face several times by a man after a street argument.

The incident near the Old Mill Complex by Guthrie Street and Brown Street in Dundee was reported by a witness at 18:20 on Sunday.

Officers said the attack "appeared to be an argument of some kind" but have not yet been contacted by the woman.

She is described as white, in her 30s, with brown hair, and was wearing a pale or light gold-coloured dress.

The man is described as white, aged 30-35. He was wearing a white shirt and grey trousers.

After the incident, the man and woman headed in the direction of West Marketgait.