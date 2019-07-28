Tayside and Central Scotland

Casualty airlifted after being pulled from River Tay

  • 28 July 2019
Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

A person has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled out of a river in Perthshire.

The incident happened at the River Tay in Stanley, north of Perth, on Sunday afternoon.

The Coastguard helicopter was called out at about 13:40 and took the casualty to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

No details of their condition are known.

