Drivers warned of A9 closures amid £96m upgrade

The project will improve the dual carriageway north of Luncarty

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead for overnight closures on the A9 in Perth, which are part of a £96m upgrade.

The route will be closed for three consecutive nights between Luncarty and Dunkeld from Monday.

Bridge beams will be installed on the new overbridge at the Tullybelton Stanley junction, as part of the £96m project to improve links.

Diversions will be put in place via the A85 and the A923 Dunkeld Junction.

The project involves upgrading the section of road between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam.

The Scottish government has committed to making the whole route between Perth and Inverness dual carriageway, at a cost of £3bn, by 2025.

Work on this section includes the installation of four bridges and the widening of an underpass, with a side road also needing a new bridge.

The closures apply each night from 20:30 to 06:00 - however work is weather dependent as heavy lifting operations are sensitive to high winds.

Drivers will still have access to the villages of Luncarty, Bankfoot and Stanley through the local road network and emergency vehicles will be granted access at all times.

Gemma Montrose, project sponsor for Transport Scotland, said the work was the project's "first major milestone".

She said: "Road users will encounter alterations to the temporary traffic management at the Stanley Road junction and at the north extents of the site. Drivers are advised to approach with care.

"We would like to thank road users for their continued patience while we endeavour to complete these works as quickly as possible."

The first section of the A9 Dualling Programme - from Kincraig to Dalraddy - was opened in September 2017.